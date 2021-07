Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:02 Hits: 5

EU finance ministers have signed off on economic recovery plans for 12 of the bloc's 27 members. Though primarily a response to the pandemic, the funds are also supposed to be spent modernizing economies.

