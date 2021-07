Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:13 Hits: 5

The military is now assisting local law enforcement agencies in the hardest-hit provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, but rioting and looting continue.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dozens-killed-in-south-africa-unrest-amid-zuma-appeal/a-58254298?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf