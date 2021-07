Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:52 Hits: 7

A stonewall defence and the laser boot of Melvyn Jaminet saw France close out a series-levelling 28-26 win against Australia in Melbourne on Tuesday and savour their first away win over the Wallabies in more than 30 years.

