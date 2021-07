Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:27 Hits: 5

France on Tuesday called on all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country over security concerns, the French embassy in Kabul said, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive while foreign forces completed their withdrawal.

