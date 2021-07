Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 17:16 Hits: 9

South African protesters have taken to the streets following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Current president Cyril Ramaphosa said the rioting is rooted in discontent with high poverty, inequality, and unemployment and urged peace.

