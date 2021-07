Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:02 Hits: 10

Former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates wrote in 2014 that Joe Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign-policy and national-security issue over the past four decades.” The hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan is set to extend that pattern.

