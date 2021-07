Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 10:01 Hits: 12

(Reuters) - More Afghans are likely to flee their homes due to escalating violence, the U.N. refugee agency warned on Tuesday, as the Taliban take control of more territory in response to the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces. Read full story

