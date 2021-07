Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 08:56 Hits: 11

Nigerian table tennis player Quadri Aruna is looking to win a medal at the Olympics in a field dominated by Chinese players. He is his continent's biggest hope, a job for which he seems well prepared.

