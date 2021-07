Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 08:16 Hits: 9

France’s competition regulator on Tuesday slapped Google with a 500-million-euro ($593-million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules.

