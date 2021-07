Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 08:45 Hits: 11

Israel wants foreign aid to Gaza disbursed through a voucher system, as a safeguard against donations being diverted to bolster the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers and their arsenal, a government minister said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-wants-voucher-system-for-foreign-aid-to-gaza-minister-15211480