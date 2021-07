Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:41 Hits: 10

A Harvard scholar talks about how the U.S. differs from Chile and Hungary – and how serious a threat U.S. democracy faces in the next election cycle.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0712/Completely-uncharted-territory-The-threat-to-US-democracy-in-2024?icid=rss