Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 19:41 Hits: 12

The politician's wife reported the presence of armed officers at their residence live on Twitter. Guaido himself later told reporters who rushed to the scene that they had threatened to detain him, but then left.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venezuela-forces-threaten-guaido-in-home-opposition-says/a-58245786?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf