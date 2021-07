Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 19:42 Hits: 11

The USĀ general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, relinquished command on Monday (Jul 12) at a ceremony in Kabul, in what was a symbolic end to America's longest conflict even as Taliban insurgents gain momentum across the country.

