Elsa Brings Heavy Rain To Northeastern United States

As Tropical Storm Elsa moves with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour on Friday, it dumped heavy rain on Long Island, New York, and other areas of the northeastern United States.

In a morning report, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Elsa was located 90 miles southwest of Montauk Point in New York's Suffolk County. This storm was moving briskly northeastward at 31 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to maintain this rapid track rate over the next two days and reach the Canadian Atlantic between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The area between the coast of Long Island and the Massachusetts resort town of Nantucket is under a storm warning for Elsa, with winds extending up to 160 miles outward from its center.

Várias estações de metrô ficaram inundadas e grandes vias foram bloqueadas em Nova York, na quinta-feira (8), onde a chegada da tempestade Elsa ameaçava provocar novas inundações nesta sexta (9).#elsa#ElsaNewYork#tempestade#NewYork#GBApic.twitter.com/Hd4vgM8U9d July 9, 2021

The meme reads, "On Thursday, several subway stations were flooded and major roads were blocked in New York, where the arrival of Storm Elsa threatened to trigger new floods on Friday."

The NHC also warned that Elsa could become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night. As it passed through the United States, this storm has left some damage. In Jacksonville (Florida), firefighters reported that one person died in his car after a tree was uprooted by the winds.

At Submarine Naval Base Kings Bay (Georgia), a tornado left a dozen people not seriously injured, although some of them were taken to medical centers for treatment.

Forecasters expect up to 6 inches of rain to fall in northern New Jersey, Long Island, and southern and central New England. This heavy rainfall could cause flooding in urban areas.

Tropical storm Elsa crosses Cuba without much damage. pic.twitter.com/ua0eiwJtGE July 6, 2021

