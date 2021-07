Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 09:01 Hits: 6

India evacuated 50 diplomats and other staff from its Kandahar consulate over security concerns. The Taliban said they have captured 85% of the country as US forces continue their withdrawal.

