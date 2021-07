Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 12:50 Hits: 10

The last UN peacekeeping mission left Haitians resentful of international support. But after the murder of President Jovenel Moise, there's no alternative to foreign assistance, writes DW's Isaac Risco.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-haiti-needs-the-world-s-help/a-58229493?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf