Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 13:28 Hits: 11

A COVID-19 debate and a scandal in their football association impacted Brazil during the Copa America. As a result, the Selecao end the tournament empty-handed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/copa-america-brazil-not-100-focused-as-they-lose-to-argentina/a-58230409?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf