Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 18:17 Hits: 13

The center-right GERB party and an anti-establishment rival led by TV-host-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov are neck-and-neck in exit polls after voting closed in the general election.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bulgaria-center-right-and-populist-parties-neck-and-neck-in-elections-exit-polls/a-58232222?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf