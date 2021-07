Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 12:29 Hits: 8

French nightclubs were allowed to reopen this weekend for the first time since being shuttered due to Covid-19 more than a year ago. But between the restrictive new health protocols and a shortage of workers, many clubs remain mired in uncertainty.

