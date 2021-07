Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 17:26 Hits: 11

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's centrŠµ-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was seen winning Sunday's national election with around 22-23% of the vote, exit polls by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/12/bulgaria039s-centre-right-gerb-party-seen-narrowly-leading-in-general-election-exit-polls