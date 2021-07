Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 07:13 Hits: 11

Wildfires blazed through California, Arizona, and Oregon, fueled by winds and a lack of humidity. Two firefighters lost their lives during an aircraft rescue operation in Mohave County.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-firefighters-struggle-to-control-wildfires-amid-heat-wave/a-58228464?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf