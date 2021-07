Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 07:53 Hits: 13

British billionaire Richard Branson was due on Sunday to climb into his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space.

