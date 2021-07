Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 22:20 Hits: 11

The vote was a test for incumbent PM Abiy Ahmed, who will begin a second five-year term. It was delayed by the coronavirus twice and could not be held in some regions due to unrest, leaving seats empty in parliament.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-s-ruling-prosperity-party-declared-landslide-winner-of-june-vote/a-58227894?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf