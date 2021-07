Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 03:21 Hits: 11

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen mutual cooperation on the anniversary of their treaty of friendship. They emphasized unity in the face of "hostile forces."

