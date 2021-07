Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 05:56 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The government will not compromise with factories and business premises that violate stipulated regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/11/ismail-sabri-govt-will-not-compromise-on-errant-factories-business-premises