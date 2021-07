Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 06:45 Hits: 12

LUMUT: All Barisan Nasional component parties have the right to voice out their opinions but the final decision will be by consensus, says Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/11/zambry-each-bn-component-free-to-say-or-suggest-anything-but-decisions-are-by-consensus