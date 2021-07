Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 22:07 Hits: 12

Lisbon's restaurant owners, already struggling to survive without the usual hordes of summer tourists, expressed consternation at a new measure implemented on Saturday requiring tests or a vaccination certificate to sit indoors.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-portugal-stricter-rules-absent-tourists-restaurants-15197022