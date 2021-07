Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 00:05 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON: US forces in eastern Syria took indirect fire on Saturday (Jul 10) but initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, a US defence official said. The incident was the latest in a series of attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days. The official, speaking on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-injuries-damage-in-attack-against-us-forces-in-syria-defence-15197314