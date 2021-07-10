Nevada hospitality workers get 'right to return,' this week in the war on workers

Category: World Hits: 11
Nevada’s “right to return” law has gone into effect, requiring employers to rehire many hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic to their original jobs, or equivalents, as those jobs become available again. Workers will get 24 hours to decide whether to accept a job, and must be available to start within five days.
The non-union Station Casinos, however, are dodging the law for some positions, claiming that the law is just sooooo complicated that they cannot figure out how to recall people to jobs in the right order, so as a result, Station won’t be filling some jobs at all. (The company has recalled 1,500 workers.) In case you were wondering about the motivation here, the company issued a statement about its decision attacking the Culinary Union.
Meanwhile, the workers who’ve long had good jobs in the Las Vegas hospitality industry just want their jobs back.
“I only want to work,” said one worker affected by Station’s decision. “I want all I lost in this time. I want to get it back.”
● Mexico to allow union vote at GM plant after U.S. complaint:
“Reaching an agreement with Mexico on a remediation plan shows the U.S.M.C.A.’s potential to protect workers’ rights and the benefits of a worker-centered trade policy,” Ms. Tai said. “Fully implementing and enforcing the U.S.M.C.A. not only helps workers there, it also helps American workers by preventing trade from becoming a race to the bottom.”
● Pandemic wave of automation may be bad news for workers.
● Sleep is an economic inequality issue, it turns out.
● Joe Biden wants to crack down on noncompete clauses.
● Over Mayor Lori Lightfoot's objections, Chicago is set to finally enact an elected school board.
