Nevada hospitality workers get 'right to return,' this week in the war on workers

Nevada’s “right to return” law has gone into effect, requiring employers to rehire many hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic to their original jobs, or equivalents, as those jobs become available again. Workers will get 24 hours to decide whether to accept a job, and must be available to start within five days.

The non-union Station Casinos, however, are dodging the law for some positions, claiming that the law is just sooooo complicated that they cannot figure out how to recall people to jobs in the right order, so as a result, Station won’t be filling some jobs at all. (The company has recalled 1,500 workers.) In case you were wondering about the motivation here, the company issued a statement about its decision attacking the Culinary Union.

Meanwhile, the workers who’ve long had good jobs in the Las Vegas hospitality industry just want their jobs back.

“I only want to work,” said one worker affected by Station’s decision. “I want all I lost in this time. I want to get it back.”

● Mexico to allow union vote at GM plant after U.S. complaint:

“Reaching an agreement with Mexico on a remediation plan shows the U.S.M.C.A.’s potential to protect workers’ rights and the benefits of a worker-centered trade policy,” Ms. Tai said. “Fully implementing and enforcing the U.S.M.C.A. not only helps workers there, it also helps American workers by preventing trade from becoming a race to the bottom.”

● Pandemic wave of automation may be bad news for workers.

● Sleep is an economic inequality issue, it turns out.

● Joe Biden wants to crack down on noncompete clauses.

● Over Mayor Lori Lightfoot's objections, Chicago is set to finally enact an elected school board.

●

NEW: Frito-Lay workers in Kansas are being forced to work 12-hour days, 7 days a week, in a dangerous factory. Their stories are shocking. Now nearly 600 workers have gone on strike in Topeka to demand better pay and treatment. pic.twitter.com/0d5n9Uf2fJ July 7, 2021

●

The National Restaurant Association spent over $3.2 million on lobbying and campaign contributions in 2020. 18 candidates—including 2 Democrats—received $6,000 or more from the other NRA. Not a single one supports raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. pic.twitter.com/H6GHy738GW July 7, 2021

●

We're putting $590K back into the pockets of employees of the JFK airline service contractor Eulen America after the company spent years violating minimum wage laws in New York. All workers in New York deserve to be paid for their work. July 9, 2021

