Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 15:00 Hits: 10

Statues of Civil War generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were removed Saturday morning, capping years of legal wrangling over the legacy of the Confederacy and the institution of slavery.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/contentious-robert-e-lee-monument-removed-in-charlottesville-virginia/a-58225882?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf