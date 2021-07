Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 10:16 Hits: 10

Nightlife fans across France can again crowd into clubs from Friday, despite warnings over a looming surge in Covid cases due to the more contagious Delta variant which looks set to become the dominant strain in the country as soon as this weekend.

