Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 11:01 Hits: 10

France's top health advisory body recommended on Friday that coronavirus vaccinations should be made compulsory without delay for all health workers and other professionals who come into contact with people vulnerable to COVID-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210710-france-s-top-health-advisory-body-wants-compulsory-vaccinations-for-health-workers