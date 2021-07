Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 17:10 Hits: 11

G20 finance ministers on Saturday gave their backing to a "historic" global deal to tax multinational companies more fairly and urged hold-out countries to sign up.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/economy/20210710-g20-ministers-endorse-historic-global-deal-to-tax-multinationals