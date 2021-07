Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 15:58 Hits: 10

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A power struggle is brewing in Haiti as the man appointed prime minister shortly before the assassination of Haiti's president this week said he - not the acting premier - should lead the Caribbean nation and was forming a government to that effect. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/10/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-for-power-after-president039s-assassination