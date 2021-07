Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 12:39 Hits: 10

Finance chiefs of the Group of Twenty (G20) large economies endorsed a landmark move to stop multinationals from shifting profits to low-tax havens at talks on Saturday (Jul 10) where they will also warn that coronavirus variants threaten the global economic recovery.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/g20-signs-off-on-tax-crackdown-warns-on-covid-19-variants-15194324