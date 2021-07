Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 08:29 Hits: 13

A video showing drug users openly consuming drugs on a street in southern Tehran shocked many Iranians in May. The video shows people, some of whom are homeless, injecting heroin or inhaling amphetamines. According to our Observer, a sociologist and addiction expert, this video illustrates Iran's worsening addiction problem.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20210709-iran-drug-hotspots-sign-of-worsening-addiction-problem