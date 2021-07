Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 01:44 Hits: 11

Haiti has asked Washington and the UN for troops to secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of president Jovenel Moise opened a power vacuum in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation, an official said Friday.

