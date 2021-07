Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 06:40 Hits: 12

GOMBAK: The owner of a durian shop here was issued a RM10,000 compound notice for having more employees than allowed on the premises as prescribed by Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/10/durian-shop-owner-issued-rm10000-compound-notice-for-breaching-covid-19-sop