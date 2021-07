Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 07:00 Hits: 12

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is completing its investigation into the issue of encroachment on state land in Raub, Pahang for illegal durian farming. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/10/macc-investigation-into-illegal-durian-farms-almost-complete