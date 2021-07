Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 14:51 Hits: 2

Nasha Niva, one of Belarus' oldest newspapers, is the latest independent media organization in Belarus to be targeted by authorities over its reporting.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-blocks-access-to-nasha-niva-news-website/a-58203781?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf