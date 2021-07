Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:27 Hits: 2

Critics have slammed the government for a slow vaccine rollout and insufficient prevention measures. There is also growing concern over the future of tourism, as officials roll out a new scheme to draw visitors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-public-frustration-grows-as-cases-surge-in-thailand/a-58206985?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf