Neighbours of assassinated Haitian president 'heard gunshots for two hours'

Neighbours of assassinated Haitian president 'heard gunshots for two hours' Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated the night of July 6 in his home in the Pèlerin 5 neighbourhood in Pétionville. A video posted online the morning of July 7 shows several armed men near his home. A neighbour living just 300 metres from the president’s home said that the gunfire began shortly after midnight and continued until 2 a.m. 

