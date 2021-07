Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 11:29 Hits: 2

Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid stalwart considered one of the best defenders in the world, has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said Thursday.

