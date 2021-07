Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 14:17 Hits: 2

The New Caledonia government elected Thursday the first pro-independence figure as president of the South Pacific archipelago, a French territory that won broad autonomy following violence in 1988 and is scheduled to hold an independence referendum in five months.

