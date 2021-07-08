The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

True or false: Countering the claims of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics

Category: World Hits: 5

True or false: Countering the claims of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics “Vaccinated people die of Covid-19”, “messenger RNA modifies our genetic code”, “you can transmit the virus even if you’re vaccinated” ... Anti-vaxxers’ arguments against the Covid-19 shot keep spreading, while the vaccination pace in France slows down. But do these arguments hold water? FRANCE 24 spoke to Antoine Flahault, an epidemiologist, who countered some of the most common claims.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210708-true-or-false-countering-the-claims-of-covid-19-vaccine-sceptics

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version