Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's lawmaker who served as the first indigenous justice minister until she clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sparked a high-profile ethics scandal said on Thursday that she was not planning on running for re-election. Read full story

