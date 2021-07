Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 16:47 Hits: 6

Our progress briefs highlight the fostering and preservation of marginalized cultures, from Indigenous Australians to refugees who’ve lost homelands.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2021/0708/More-than-memories-Digital-archives-are-preserving-refugee-cultures?icid=rss