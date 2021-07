Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 09:28 Hits: 2

As US and NATO troops prepare to leave Afghanistan by mid-July and an emboldened Taliban makes rapid territorial gains, the outlook for the country’s long-suffering people is becoming bleaker by the day. The withdrawal is also likely to undermine regional security, embolden Islamist militants, and damage America’s already shaky international standing.

