Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 12:45 Hits: 4

Given the current trajectory of climate change, it is crucial that initial steps by the United States and the European Union to introduce carbon border taxes are successful. That will require policymakers to adhere to the essential principles that should govern such levies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/key-principles-of-eu-and-us-carbon-border-taxes-by-ed-araral-and-vinod-thomas-2021-07