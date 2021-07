Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 08:17 Hits: 5

Hungary has banned information about LGBTQ issues for minors. Critics say the widely controversial law conflates homosexuality with pedophilia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungary-s-anti-lgbtq-law-comes-into-effect/a-58198511?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf